Constituents task Moro on Idoma governorship

Constituents drawn from nine local government areas of the southern senatorial district of Benue State, have tasked Senator Abba Moro to do everything possible for power to shift to his Idoma speaking area of the state.

Our correspondent reports that since the creation of the state in 1976, the Tiv people constituting two senatorial districts, have continued to govern the state, excluding the minority Idoma people of the South senatorial district.

As permutation for the 2023 general election begins to gather momentum therefore, the Idoma people have asked their senatorial representative at the National Assembly to introduce a bill that will allow power to rotate among all groups in the state.

The constituents made their stand known during a Town Hall meeting titled, “Interfacing with Constituents For Better Representation” organised by the senator on Monday in Otukpo.

Responding, Moro intimated his people that he made an attempt on a bill for power rotation but had not presented it yet on the floor of the senate for some reasons which borders on perfection of the document.

“Idoma governorship is a wish we all desire at all times and we’re working on it. I have made an attempt on rotation of power bill but I haven’t presented it yet. However, it’s not only rotation of power that can win election, independent candidacy will fly.

“We must all work together to support a competent person when the time comes. We must also be mindful of the language we use when asking for something. It is democracy so we are not second class citizen or marginalised people,” Moro said.

The senator therefore appealed to his constituency to be patient as democracy is about number and the Idoma people would need the support of their Tiv brothers to become governor of the state someday.

