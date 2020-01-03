Constituents task Kogi Speaker on performance

ADVERTISEMENT

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state have called on the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Kolawole, to influence more development projects to the area.

Speaking during the New Year get together organised by the Speaker for the party’s stakeholders in Kabba the headquarters of the Council most of the constituents praised the speaker for representing them well but said there was need for improvement.

One of the chieftains of APC in the area, Engr. Olushola Olumoroti, said the significance of the occasion was to appreciate the people for their unalloyed support during the last governorship election that gave the party victory.

He noted that Okun people have benefited immensely from the present administration led by Governor Yahaya Bello, urging the district to support the governor and the speaker the for them to do more.

Responding, the Speaker admonished Nigerians to always pray and support leaders in authority to enable them deliver the desired dividend of democracy to the people.

The Speaker, who described leadership at all level as a burden , said it was imperative and necessary for citizens to pray for the leaders to enable them fulfill their promises.

He promised that in 2020 he would continue with all his legacy projects to reduce unemployment among youths and women and also to reduce poverty in the constituency.

“I will continue my legacy programmes such as skill acquisition, widow and youth empowerment, sinking of boreholes , free healthcare among others. I promised not to disappoint my people that gave me the mandate” he assured.

