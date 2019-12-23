Constituents ask Senate to immortalise Uwajumogu

ADVERTISEMENT

Constituents from from Okigwe senatorial zone made up of elders and leaders of thoughts under the auspices of the Okigwe Zone Elders Forum, have asked the Senate to immortalise the senator representing Okigwe senatorial district, Ben Uwajumogu.

Uwajumogu was said to have slumped and died in his Abuja residence last Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of elders forum, the traditional ruler of Ihim Autonomous community, Eze Gburugburu, Dr. Oliver Ohanwe, said that Okigwe zone has lost an illustrious son who left an indelible mark in the sands of time

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said that Uwajumogu died at a time the entire people of Okigwe zone needed him most.

Eze Ohanwe asked the leadership of the National Assembly to immortalise Uwajumogu and ensure that the constituents do not lose anything by his death.

They also implored President, Muhammadu Buhari and the not to deny the zone the dividends due to it.

According to him, “We know that there are things that Uwajumogu was working out for the zone, especially the ecological funds to take care of the flooding in the zone. We plead with the Presidency and the leadership of the National Assembly not to deny us our rights because of the death of our representative.”

Receiving the visitors on behalf of the family, the Eze-elect of Umuelem Umuihim autonomous community, Eze Longinus Chukwunyere, said that the community has lost a gem, who will be hard to replace.

He however said that the community was consoled by the fact that they had a worthy representative like Uwajumogu.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App