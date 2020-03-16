Breaking News
Nasarawa was “more than happy” to take in deposed emir [video]Coronavirus: CBN slashes interest rates on intervention funds to 5%
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Constituency projects: Only 30% budgetary allocation was released in 2019 – Reps
ADVERTISEMENT

Constituency projects: Only 30% budgetary allocation was released in 2019 – Reps

By Balarabe Alkassim and Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date

Only 30 percent of funds allocated for constituency projects in the 2019 budget were released for projects’ execution, the House of Representatives has said.

The members of the House Committee on Constituency Outreach disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The briefing was based on the resolution contained in a communiqué after the retreat held by the committee in Owerri.

Addressing journalists, the Committee’s Chairman, Bello Kaoje, disclosed that, after the retreat, the committee reached far-reaching resolutions on ways to ensure proper implementation and execution of constituency projects through proper funding and other supports.

According to him, the Committee had also resolved to ensure that constituents are properly educated to improve their understanding of constituency projects.

Kaoje said the committee has also come up with ways to ensure engagement of lawmakers in the implementation and execution of constituency projects which will help build public trust and promote accountability.

He said the measure will enable the committee “to ensure proper implementation and release of funds for members’ constituency projects in line with the demands of their constituents.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.