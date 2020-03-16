Constituency projects: Only 30% budgetary allocation was released in 2019 – Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

Only 30 percent of funds allocated for constituency projects in the 2019 budget were released for projects’ execution, the House of Representatives has said.

The members of the House Committee on Constituency Outreach disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The briefing was based on the resolution contained in a communiqué after the retreat held by the committee in Owerri.

Addressing journalists, the Committee’s Chairman, Bello Kaoje, disclosed that, after the retreat, the committee reached far-reaching resolutions on ways to ensure proper implementation and execution of constituency projects through proper funding and other supports.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, the Committee had also resolved to ensure that constituents are properly educated to improve their understanding of constituency projects.

Kaoje said the committee has also come up with ways to ensure engagement of lawmakers in the implementation and execution of constituency projects which will help build public trust and promote accountability.

He said the measure will enable the committee “to ensure proper implementation and release of funds for members’ constituency projects in line with the demands of their constituents.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App