Constantly on the move: A peep into the life of Jos women yam hawkers

Carrying 10 to 20 tubers of yam on their heads, Jos women yam hawkers walk as far as 10 kilometres, mostly under the intense scorching sun and sometimes drenched in the rain with a baby strapped to their backs. It is the life they’ve always known, but now wish better for their daughters. Daily Trust…



