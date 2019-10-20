  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Constantly on the move: A peep into the life of Jos women yam hawkers
ADVERTISEMENT

Constantly on the move: A peep into the life of Jos women yam hawkers

By Lami Sadiq, Jos Published Date

Carrying 10 to 20 tubers of yam on their heads, Jos women yam hawkers walk as far as 10 kilometres, mostly under the intense scorching sun and sometimes drenched in the rain with a baby strapped to their backs. It is the life they’ve always known, but now wish better for their daughters. Daily Trust…

This content is for subscribers only.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.