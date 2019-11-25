Consider yourselves as agents of change—Ganduje tasks corps members

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Corps members deployed to the state for the mandatory national service to be patriotic and consider themselves as agents of change in their respective areas of primary assignment.

The Governor gave the charge yesterday at the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation course of the Corps members at the NYSC orientation camp, Kusala Dam, in Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Comrade Kabiru Ado-Lakwaya, Ganduje warned all ministries, departments and agencies as well as private entities operating in the state against arbitrary rejection of corps members for the national service.

He said, “Note that patriotism has no place for hatred, ill-feelings or negative vices, you should always consider yourselves as agents of change for the betterment of our society wherever you may find yourselves.

“As you are posted to your PPAs, across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state, I urge you to accept the posting, go there and be patriotic,” assuring that the state government would continue to leave up to its statutory responsibilities to scheme.

For the corps employers he said “On no account should any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDAs) reject any corps member, all must rather ensure that they are settled down fast for the one year national service.”

He explained that the scheme has not only been a reliable partner in the provision of manpower to various sectors of the society, but has also been catalytic to socio-econmic development of the society through its Community Development Services (CDS).

The NYSC Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Ladan Baba appealed to the state government to look into the issue of accommodation of corps members in the state by constructing corpers lodges across the 44 local government areas of the state to enable them settle to work in the critical sectors of the state economy.

