Consider reopening borders, FG urged

The Federal Government should consider reopening Nigeria’s borders, Chairman of the Sokoto State Chapter of Bureau De Change Operators’ Association, Alhaji Aliyu Sahabi Yar’Abba Wednesday urged.

He posited that the closure was well thought out, but pointed out that it had taken a toll on commercial and trading activities, noting the effect on the northern parts of the country, especially in the front line states and local government areas.

Yar Abba also observed that security challenges had negatively affected trading and farming activities in most of the northern states.

“Most of the farmers can no longer farm as they have largely been internally displaced and this is a formidable threat to the national food security,” he said.

He stressed the need to boost ongoing measures towards tackling insecurity in the country.

According to him, Anchor Borrower’s Programme should also be enhanced and that only genuine farmers should benefit from it.

On Foreign Exchange, he lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for adequate provision to Bureau De Change Operators and urged the bank to sustain it.

It would boost commerce and trade, Yar Abba added.

