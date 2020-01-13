Consider Kano your second home, Emir Sanusi tells Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to consider Kano state as his second home.

The Emir disclosed this when he received Prof. Osinbajo in his palace in Kano on Monday.

Daily Trust reports that the Vice President was at the Emir’s palace to pay homage to the monarch while on an official visit to the Kano state to commission the Alhassan Dantata Bridge in Sabon Gari and Tijjani Hashim Flyover in Kofar Ruwa areas of the state.

Osinbajo was also in the state to perform the foundation-laying ceremony and inspection of some projects embarked upon by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led administration in the state.

Speaking, the Emir thanked Osinbajo for his frequent visit to the state, saying this has shown how important Kano state is to the federal government.

“He is always welcome in Kano,” Sanusi said about Osinbajo while speaking with newsmen.

The Emir also commended the Ganduje-led government for all the development projects embarked upon to uplift the state’s socio-economic standard and to positively transform the state.

In his remark, Prof. Osinbajo commended Emir Sanusi for maintaining peace in the state.

He also commended the Emir for the peaceful coexistence achieved between the different ethnic groups residing in the state, adding that Kano state will continue to receive the federal government’s support in all its developmental activities.

