  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Consider Kano your second home, Emir Sanusi tells Osinbajo
ADVERTISEMENT

Consider Kano your second home, Emir Sanusi tells Osinbajo

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
FILE PHOTO: Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to consider Kano state as his second home.

The Emir disclosed this when he received Prof. Osinbajo in his palace in Kano on Monday.

Daily Trust reports that the Vice President was at the Emir’s palace to pay homage to the monarch while on an official visit to the Kano state to commission the Alhassan Dantata Bridge in Sabon Gari and Tijjani Hashim Flyover in Kofar Ruwa areas of the state.

Osinbajo was also in the state to perform the foundation-laying ceremony and inspection of some projects embarked upon by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led administration in the state.

Speaking, the Emir thanked Osinbajo for his frequent visit to the state, saying this has shown how important Kano state is to the federal government.

“He is always welcome in Kano,” Sanusi said about Osinbajo while speaking with newsmen.

The Emir also commended the Ganduje-led government for all the development projects embarked upon to uplift the state’s socio-economic standard and to positively transform the state.

In his remark, Prof. Osinbajo commended Emir Sanusi for maintaining peace in the state.

He also commended the Emir for the peaceful coexistence achieved between the different ethnic groups residing in the state, adding that Kano state will continue to receive the federal government’s support in all its developmental activities.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.