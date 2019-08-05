Conjoined twins die in Jos

ADVERTISEMENT

Conjoined twins delivered elsewhere and taken to Vom Christian Hospital near Jos in Plateau State died on Friday after health workers in the hospital said the woman was referred to Jos University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

A nurse who works at Vom Christian hospital told Daily Trust that the mother, Regina Yakubu, from Vwang in Jos South, had arrived the hospital on Friday with the twins joined at the stomach and sharing vital organs.

She said: “One of the twins had died at the time the mother arrived the hospital. She was referred to JUTH, but the second baby died before they got to the hospital.”

Dr Gyang Mark, a consultant family physician with Vom Christian Hospital, said instances of conjoined twins arise from division of the embryo.

He said: “At the point of the cellular division, there was a problem and division did not take place properly thereby ending up with bodies fused together.”

Gyang said the condition could be due to a genetic malformation, adding that “the fact that the woman has had this problem now, it may occur again.”

