Congolese cook charged with stealing laptops

A 41-year-old Congolese cook, Houesson Thomas Akpo, has been charged with stealing two laptops valued at N1 million.

Akpo, who was the cook to the owner of the laptops, Quentin Questiaux, also a foreigner, was accused of allowing the second accused person, Akerekoro Charles, into the house, upon which the laptops got missing.

The alleged offence, according to the police, was committed on August 1, 2019 at about 1.30am at No. 2, Flat 2, Milverton Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The police alleged that the two acaused persons conspired to commit felony, to wit stealing and negligence.

It was also alleged that the duo stole one Apple book Mac laptop valued at N711,000, one HP laptop valued at N303,000 and a laptop bag valued at N34,000, property of Questiaux.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty and they were admitted to bail.

Further hearing on the case has been fixed for August 16, 2019.

