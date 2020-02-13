Confusion in Yenagoa as Supreme court upturns APC’s victory

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been an uneasy calm and confusion in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital as Supreme Court nullified the the victory of Chief David Lyon of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor-elect for the state.

Before the judgement filtered the air on Thursday, the APC faithful in the state were in high spirit preparing for tomorrow’s inauguration of the new government.

Chief David Lyon had earlier in the day visited the proposed venue for his inauguration at Sampson Siasia stadium, where he rehearsed for the aborted swearing in on Friday.

As at yesterday, the PDP flags in front of the government house were replaced with APC flags in preparation for the swearing in.

Generally, there is anxiety as who should be sworn in tomorrow as Bayelsa state governor.

