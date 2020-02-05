Confusion heralds Para-powerlifting World Cup as Nigeria presents two teams

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup began yesterday in Abuja on a troubled note following the shocking decision of the President of the Para Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), Queen Uboh-Idris to present a rival team to challenge Team Nigeria.

It was gathered that for inexplicable reasons, the president presented a team regarded as “Unstoppable” which has 50 athletes while the ministry of Youth and Sports development presented a team of 30 athletes.

According to reliable sources, the president has not been in good terms with other board members who have accused her of running a one-man show.

Furthermore, it was also gathered that she initially hijacked the accreditation meant for Team Nigeria while giving same to ‘Team Unstoppable’.

At the venue on Wednesday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare was visibly livid over the shabby arrangements by the federation towards hosting of the championship as he made frantic efforts to salvage the situation.

Shortly after the minister left to attend the weekly Federal Executive Meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Gabriel Aduda arrived and expressed his anger at the manner the tournament was being handled.

He was heard saying “the federation president is undermining the Minister’s authority” in reference to previous attempts to have meetings with the president to brainstorm on the tournament.

A source in the ministry also claimed that the athletes had locked the federation’s technical director, Joy Mayaki inside a gym during a recent protest in Lagos.

It will be recalled that in January, a protest took place inside the powerlifting gymnasium of the National Stadium, Surulere with about 70 athletes in attendance.

The powerlifters were protesting against the sudden replacement of their head coach Are Feyisetan, the choice of Abuja for the training camp instead of their traditional base in Lagos, as well as the proposed exclusion of junior athletes from the championships.

Daily Trust made concerted efforts to get Queen Uboh-Idris’ own side of the story but she didn’t reply to calls or text messages sent to her.

Meanwhile, the ongoing World Championship is part of the qualification process for this year’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

After Abuja, powerlifting World Cups will be held in Manchester, Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand, Bogota and Dubai.

