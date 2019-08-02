Confusion as man jumps into Osun River in Osogbo

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Osogbo, Osun state were thrown into confusion on Thursday evening when a man jumped into Osun River.

The residents, who sighted the man whose identity is yet to be ascertained, said they didn’t notice on time that he was on a suicide mission.

Some commercial motorcycle operators said they saw the man standing near the river adding that they were surprised that he suddenly jumped into the river.

The police was informed immediately, as men of Osun State Fire Service arrived the scene to rescue the man.

The fire service men and the locals searched the rivers but they did not find his body as at 9:00pm.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro, said the search for the man will continue adding that police has commenced investigation into the incident.

