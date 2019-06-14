Concerns as 2020 beneficial owners register deadline nears

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders in the oil, gas and mining sectors have raised concerns on consequences that may befall Nigeria should the country fail to implement the beneficial ownership register by January 1, 2020.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) which Nigeria is a member requires that by 2020, all its member countries ensure that companies that apply for or hold a participating interest in oil, gas or mining license disclosed their beneficial owners (real owners of the companies).

EITI requires that the information be publicly available and free of charge by January 2020. The requirement sparked reforms in 20 countries that are now working on establishing public registers.

In Nigeria, however, whereas the relevant government agencies, particularly the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), have successfully developed a template for collection of beneficial ownership information and the register, there is still no law backing beneficial ownership disclosure.

The Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) Amendment Bill which gives legislative backing to disclosure of beneficial ownership has been transmitted to the president for assent by the National Assembly but he is yet to sign it.

Speaking during a stakeholders workshop on Beneficial Ownership Register in Port Harcourt, the Director of Legal Services of NEITI, Mr. Peter Ogbobine, said having a beneficial ownership register was now a global thing but that Nigeria, which was among countries that started the campaign, was lagging behind.

He said the country risks losing her recent EITI impressive ranking of ‘Satisfactory progress’ should its register fail to be in place by January 1, 2020.

“If the register is not there, we might not maintain our satisfactory progress rating,” Ogbobine who heads the special team developing the road map for full implementation of Beneficial Ownership disclosures in Nigeria said.

Also speaking, a lawyer and partner at Ikeyi Shittu & Co, Mr. Nduka Ikeyi said: “If we do not do this register by midnight December 31, 2020, Nigeria will be sanctioned.”

Mr. Ikeyi said in the absence of the amended CAMA, some measures urgently need to be taken.

He said: “It is believed that a presidential executive order directing the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to exercise their statutory powers to issue regulations for a mandatory beneficial ownership disclosure in the extractive industry and establishment of an online beneficial register freely available to the public,” is necessary for Nigeria to avoid the imminent consequences of missing the deadline.

“Both ministers should issue regulations to enable implementation of beneficial ownership disclosure and publication regime in the oil and gas sector,” he added.

He said an executive order or a circular from the president directing both ministries to implement beneficial ownership disclosure will compel more action and public awareness.

Stakeholders at the workshop, including media and civil society groups, agreed that there was need for advocacy around such executive order and getting the ministers of petroleum and solid mineral to issue the regulation.

Mr. Ogbobine expressed hope that should there be no executive order in place and a regulation, the voluntary beneficial ownership information it has been collecting from the companies could serve as alternative.

“Even if we don’t get the order in place, we are working on alternatives,” he said.

