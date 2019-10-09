Below is the complete list of 2019 BET “Hip Hop Awards” winners:
Best International Flow
SARKODIE (GHANA)
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
Best Hip-Hop Video
CARDI B – MONEY
Hot Ticket Performer
MEGAN THEE STALLION
Album of the Year
ASTROWORLD – TRAVIS SCOTT
Video Director of the Year
TRAVIS SCOTT
Lyricist of the Year
- COLE
MVP of the Year
NIPSEY HUSSLE
Producer of the Year
DJ KHALED
Best Collab, Duo or Group
LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)
Single of the Year
OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) – Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
DABABY
Best Mixtape
MEGAN THEE STALLION – FEVER
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
J COLE – A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)
Impact Track
- COLE – MIDDLE CHILD
DJ of the Year
MUSTARD
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
CARDI B
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
COMPLEX
Hustler of the Year
JAY-Z
Dear Readers,
Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.
This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.