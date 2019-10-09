Below is the complete list of 2019 BET “Hip Hop Awards” winners:

Best International Flow

SARKODIE (GHANA)

Best Hip-Hop Video

CARDI B – MONEY

Hot Ticket Performer

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD – TRAVIS SCOTT

Video Director of the Year

TRAVIS SCOTT

Lyricist of the Year

MVP of the Year

NIPSEY HUSSLE

Producer of the Year

DJ KHALED

Best Collab, Duo or Group

LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)

Single of the Year

OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) – Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

DABABY

Best Mixtape

MEGAN THEE STALLION – FEVER

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

J COLE – A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)

Impact Track

DJ of the Year

MUSTARD

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

CARDI B

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

COMPLEX

Hustler of the Year

JAY-Z

