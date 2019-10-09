  1. Home
Complete list of 2019 BET “Hip Hop Awards” winners

Published Date
Some of the winners.

Below is the complete list of 2019 BET “Hip Hop Awards” winners:

Best International Flow

SARKODIE (GHANA)

 

Best Hip-Hop Video

CARDI B – MONEY

 

Hot Ticket Performer

MEGAN THEE STALLION

 

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD – TRAVIS SCOTT

 

Video Director of the Year

TRAVIS SCOTT

 

Lyricist of the Year

  1. COLE

 

MVP of the Year

NIPSEY HUSSLE

 

Producer of the Year

DJ KHALED

 

Best Collab, Duo or Group

LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS   OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)

 

Single of the Year

OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) – Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)

 

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

DABABY

 

Best Mixtape

MEGAN THEE STALLION – FEVER

 

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

J COLE – A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)

 

Impact Track

  1. COLE – MIDDLE CHILD

 

DJ of the Year

MUSTARD

 

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

CARDI B

 

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

COMPLEX

 

Hustler of the Year

JAY-Z

