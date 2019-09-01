Competent women would participate in our government – Bayelsa governorship hopeful

ADVERTISEMENT

A foremost candidate at the upcoming governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Honourable Frederick Agbedi has promised to involve qualified women in his cabinet when he gets elected as the governor of the state.

Agbedi made the promise during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja recently.

The member of the House of Representatives, who is representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, also said women had been following his campaign train and had been making meaningful inputs.

“If you have been following my campaigns, there is no time women are not at the forefront making comments, raising supports, speaking on political issues, defending the campaigns. It is a matter of identifying competence,” he said.

According to him, it was not about including women in a cabinet but including women who are competent.

“If you identify competence and you know the competent women, you bring them to play. It is not just women but it is a matter of identifying competence.

“It is like saying the youths are the leaders of tomorrow. They are not leaders of tomorrow, they are leaders of today. It is the ability and capacity of the leaders to identify the youths who have the capacity to deliver.

“That is why I tell people, look at River State when Diete-Spiff was made the Military Governor, all those who worked with him as commissioners were all youths and nobody has broken that record.

“It is the ability of the leader to identify competent hands that he would bring into governance that will deliver with their knowledge, agility and with their educational background.

“For me women are in the prime place as well as the youths in our administration,” he said.

The PDP governorship primary election holds 3rd September in Yenagoa, the state capital.

