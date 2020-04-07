Commuters stranded as Niger insists on boundary closure

ADVERTISEMENT

Many commuters from parts of Niger state and other parts of the country were on Tuesday stranded on roads as the state COVID-19 Taskforce stopped vehicular movements around 2:00pm in parts of the state.

Addressing newsmen while monitoring some strategic areas in Minna and other entry points in the state, the Chairman of the Taskforce, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said anyone who disobeys the social distancing order and other government’s directives to curb COVID-19 spread in the state may be prosecuted.

At the city gate on the road to Abuja, commuters in their large numbers were prevented from continuing their journeys as the Taskforce in collaboration with the security personnel on the road stopped them.

Speaking after the monitoring exercise, Matane said there was improvement in compliance level when compared to previous days.

“We set out at 2:00pm and as at 2:30pm, we have seen 70 percent level of compliance. People have not come to the realization that violation of the order itself attracts fine and imprisonment which has not really been emphasized.

“We need to stressed that including social distancing. Social distancing is key because we have some flexibility for people to move around but people should embrace the social distancing more. People should continue washing their hands; there should not be shaking of hands,” he said.

He insisted that the COVID-19 order banned intra and interstate movement adding that those stopped by the entry points will remain there till 10:00pm.

Some of the commuters, who spoke to our correspondent, commended the state government for its efforts against the COVID-19 but pleaded to let them go.

Meanwhile, the Niger state Police command has warned members of the public to fully comply with the new restriction order, which takes effect between 2:00pm to 10.00pm daily in the interest of public safety.

It said that anyone who violates the order shall be dealt with in accordance with Niger State COVID-19 Order 2020, Section 17 Sub-Section (2).

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Usman, urged residents and passersby to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in enforcing the order towards curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He advised members of the public to offer suggestions or complaints to the Police on any of these numbers: 08032233454, 08081777498, 07031964389.

