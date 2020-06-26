Community policing: Sultan warns against recruiting dubious characters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has advised that only youths with good character should be engaged in community policing in their domains.

He gave the advice during a security meeting involving district heads and the commissioner of police held at his palace on Thursday.

He averred that community policing was of paramount importance to communities, owing to the prevailing security situation in the country.

The Sultan urged the district heads to cooperate with security agencies in their respective domains to ensure success in the assignment.

He said security is a critical undertaking, hence the need for all citizens to work for its restoration to what it used to be in the yesteryears.

Meanwhile, some youths under the auspices of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Youth and Students Leaders Forum have urged security agencies to be more aggressive in the fight against bandits and other criminal elements in the Northwestern region.

In a press conference held in Sokoto on Wednesday, the leaders, however, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing joint operation by the security agencies which they said were recording successes.

