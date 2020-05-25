Community policing: South-east govs at loggerheads with IG

ADVERTISEMENT

The South East Governors Forum has expressed dismay that the Inspector General of Police has allegedly reneged on agreements reached on practice and composition for establishment of community police in the zone.

The Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi made the disclosure at the end of the forum’s meeting in Enugu yesterday.

He said that the recent communication from the Inspector General Mohammed Adamu did not conform with the initial agreement reached with him during his visit to the zone.

“The South East Governors and their leaders request the IGP to revert to our initial agreement reached on Community Policing at Enugu.

”The forum agrees that all South East States House of Assembly should commence the process of enacting the state security laws in line with the South East Joint Security Programme.

”In the circumstance, we cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement,” he said.

On COVID-19, the governors urged Igbos nationwide to stay safe and obey all directives to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to him, the forum have directed all Igbos living outside Igbo land to obey all existing COVID-19 orders, Presidential directive on inter-state movement, and World Health Organisation (WHO) rules.

The governor said that the forum agreed to further engage the NCDC to scale up testing of Coronavirus in South East States.

The governors commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Works and the Governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano on the extent of work at the second Niger Bridge.

On the economy, Umahi said the forum agreed to set up committees at the various states to work with Federal Government, World Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) on repositioning the economy in the zone.

The Chairman said it was agreed to hold a virtual meeting with the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the issue of linking South East State capitals with a pipeline.

NAN reports that Governors of Imo, Hope Uzodinma and Enugu State attended the meeting, while Gov Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia was represented by his deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, and Anambra State governor was represented by his deputy, Mr Nkem Okeke. (NAN)

