Community-policing: Police seek collaboration of stakeholders for success

Police Command in Enugu State, on Wednesday, called for collaboration of stakeholders across communities for the success of community-policing strategy of the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the importance of community-policing on security in the country.

Amaraizu noted that prevention of crime in the society should be a collaborative effort between the police and members of the community, “which is the cardinal ingredient of community oriented policing or community-policing.’’

He said: “For community-policing to be effective, the police and the community must take ownership of safety responsibility and hold each other accountable for crime prevention.

“There must be mutual trust between the community and the police. Community-policing practice is all about problem solving in our community through partnership with the police.

“Under this, problems are identified, analysed, prioritised and finally members of the community are engaged meaningfully.

“This suggests that police at all times should maintain a cordial relationship with the public – members of the community that gives reality to the historic tradition that – the police are the public and the public are the police.’’

According to him, the efforts of the I-G Adamu in adopting community-policing is meant to ensure criminals are not only checkmated but prevented in our various communities, which is quite commendable.

Amaraizu noted that the I-G had ensured that community-policing took off in all states of the federation as well as plans to establish and utilise special constables, which would be tailored to align with the existing traditional security structure.

“The police and the community must join hands and close ranks to ensure that our communities are safe and secured under the tenet of community-policing as many ills in the society will be exposed and addressed headlong,’’ he said. (NAN)

