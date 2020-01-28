Community policing only way out of security threats — AIG Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

An Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sadiq A. Bello, has emphasised the need for stronger synergy between security agencies and community leaders to be able to surmount the intractable security challenges in the Northwest region of the country.

The AIG who heads Police Zone One command, comprising of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, stressed that community engagement in policing the nation is the only way out of the incessant killings and other forms of organised crimes been perpetrated against innocent citizens that is currently threatening the national security.

He argued that the criminals are not ghosts; neither are they aliens from another planet but human beings whose threats could only be tackled through robust collaboration with the people among whom they live.

Bello, who spoke at a security stakeholders meeting in Kano on Tuesday, reiterated the resolve of the zone to collaborate with other relevant security agencies and other critical stakeholders to tackle the protracted security challenges in Katsina state and other parts of the zone.

He urged the personnel to be professional in their duty and respect the rights of citizens whom they swore to protect.

Earlier in his opening address, the commissioner of police in the state, Habu A. Sani, hinted that the command had through robust collaboration with the communities in the state arrested 34 suspected kidnappers terrorizing parts of the state.

He said 32 armed robbers, 10 cattle rustlers have been arrested since his assumption of office in November last year till date, adding that over 500 rustled cows have been recovered, among many others.

He assured that, “Currently with very low crime rate, a serene, stable and peaceful security atmosphere has been enthroned and enjoyed in Kano. The strategy in place which is achieving tremendous results will be sustained in partnership with sister security agencies and other stakeholders.”

