Community policing: Collaboration between traditional, state authorities imperative — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says collaboration between traditional and state authorities is crucial in community policing.

Buhari, represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, made this submission while declaring open the 2019 General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The focus of the 2019 general assembly is on the role of traditional rulers in community policing and in addressing the menace of drug abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“In 2018, I inaugurated the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse to address this challenge.

“The committee has concluded its assignment and submitted its report; in order to effectively implement its recommendations on drug demand reduction, governments at all levels must work together with traditional rulers.

“But it is perhaps in the functioning of community policing that the collaboration between traditional and state authority is most imperative.

He said that the vast network of confidence open to traditional institutions were uniquely-positioned to provide government with valuable intelligence that could help detect criminal activities early and prevent or stop such before they escalated.

Buhari said that the 2018 National Drug Use Survey indicated that there were 14.3 million drug users between the ages of 15 and 64.

He said that drug use was most common among those between ages of 25 and 29 years which were the years of peak productivity in anyone’s lifespan.

In a vote of thanks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, co-chairman of NCTRN, called on the executive and the legislature to protect the traditional institution from undue interference. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App