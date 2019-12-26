Community leader makes case for football academy

ADVERTISEMENT

A community leader, Chief Kinsley Onukwube Ndibe, has called on Federal Government to establish football academy in all the six political zones of the country.

Chief Ndibe made the called on Thursday, during a football match, he organised to train and encouraged unemployed youths to developed interest in sports for self-reliance, held at Enugu-Agidi village in Donukofia local government area of Anambra state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, establishment of football academy would not only add to the Nation’s Internal Generated Revenue IGR, but would also increase a bilateral relationship with sport loving countries of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said it would also produce great football stars in the likes of Christiano Rinaldo, Messi, Mohammed Sallah, Mikel Obi, among others.

“If football academy is established in all the six zones, it will help in the development of youth leadership and taking the game nearer to those who have the ability, skills, passion and talent to bring to the fore the giant in them for their good and for the upliftment of the human society.

Ndibe further said the establishment of the academy would help develop sports industry and reduce drug intake, restiveness, among youths in the country.

In his contribution, the Secretary general of Enugu-Agidi community, Comrade Ndubuisi Ejideofor, said the idea for the establishing Football Academy in the six geopolitical zone was to add value to the sports industry in Nigeria and beyond.

He stated that there was a huge prospect for talent discovery and development in Nigeria, which informed the called for the establishment of football academy in Nigeria that would help create opportunities for the young ones who are passionate about the development of their gifts.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App