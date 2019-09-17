Community-based NGOs sensitised on drug addiction prevention

ADVERTISEMENT

The Green Crescents Health Development Initiative (GHI), in collaboration with the International Federation of Green Crescent has organised a capacity building workshop for community based NGOs on addiction prevention in Nigeria.

The workshop which held in Abuja was organised for non-governmental organizations that are community based with interest in curbing drug and other addictions among the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national president of GHI, Dr Muhammed Audi, expressed concerns for the growing drug addiction problems in the country and the need for immediate intervention from both the private and public sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“There is no gainsaying that we have been besieged with this monster that is shortchanging the lives of citizenry, and as responsible members of the society, we cannot sit back and watch it consume us” he said.

Dr. Audi further appealed to the government to find means of incorporating topics like addiction prevention into the education system, so that the younger generations are protected early from this vice.

He said, “Definitely the school system will have to be penetrated, because addiction starts from those age groups that are within our school system. If there is no deliberate, practical attempt made to see that the children are caught young, we will continue to dance in a circle.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App