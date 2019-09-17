  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. Community-based NGOs sensitised on drug addiction prevention
ADVERTISEMENT

Community-based NGOs sensitised on drug addiction prevention

By Cynthia Akande Published Date

The Green Crescents Health Development Initiative (GHI), in collaboration with the International Federation of Green Crescent has organised a capacity building workshop for community based NGOs on addiction prevention in Nigeria.

The workshop which held in Abuja was organised for non-governmental organizations that are community based with interest in curbing drug and other addictions among the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national president of GHI, Dr Muhammed Audi, expressed concerns for the growing drug addiction problems in the country and the need for immediate intervention from both the private and public sectors.

“There is no gainsaying that we have been besieged with this monster that is shortchanging the lives of citizenry, and as responsible members of the society, we cannot sit back and watch it consume us” he said.

Dr. Audi further appealed to the government to find means of incorporating topics like addiction prevention into the education system, so that the younger generations are protected early from this vice.

He said, “Definitely the school system will have to be penetrated, because addiction starts from those age groups that are within our school system. If there is no deliberate, practical attempt made to see that the children are caught young, we will continue to dance in a circle.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.