‘Community asked my daughter’s rapist to compensate us with N5,000, goat’

A 53-year-old man, Vincent Akande, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl.

The victim’s father had told the court that their community resolved the matter and asked Akande to pay a fine of a female goat and N5,000 for the crime but he refused before an NGO, BraveHeart Initiative for Youth & Women (BHI), took up the matter and he was then charged to court. The prosecutor, Sergeant Samuel Obeze, had told the court that Akande committed the crime on May, 12 2019 when the girl, who suffers from epilepsy, was at Igbetua river side sieving sands to get some money for the family.

The victim who narrated her ordeal in court, said the convict, a vigilante member grabbed her while she was packing sand from the river and threatened her with the Dane gun with him before she surrendered to him.

She further told the court that Akande said he will kill her like a three-year-old girl who was raped and strangled to death by the same river side few weeks earlier. She explained that the incident was the third time the convict would rape her and threatened to kill her if she dares to report to her parents.

She said she reported the matter to her step-mother and father when she could no longer bear the pains, adding that her father later took the matter to the community head.

Delivering judgement, Chief Magistrate Nosa Musoe sitting in Igarra, held that having watched the convict throughout the trial, he could establish that the convict “is a very cunning man and deeply deceitful.”

“I have been in this district for the past three years, the rate of rape of young girls is on the rise. I hereby sentence the defendant to fourteen years imprisonment without an option of fine,” the judge held.

