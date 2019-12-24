‘Communities stockpiling firearms in Plateau’

ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force, maintaining peace in Plateau and Bauchi States as well as Southern Kaduna in Kaduna state, says people in Plateau State are storing firearms in their various communities to perpetrate evil.

The task force alleged that there are lots of guns and ammunition in the hands of individuals in the communities.

The Operation also accused Berom, Tarok and Fulani groups of breeding militias who are used to launch attacks against innocent citizens in the state.

The commander of the Operation, Major General Augustine Agundu, disclosed this during the 2nd edition of Plateau Youth Summit on the update of criminal activities across OPSH’s area of operation.

The summit was an annual event organised for youths drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state to sensitise them on the need to be good ambassadors of peace in their respective communities.

During the summit, gorry and horrific pictures of killing of men and women were shown on the screen for participants to see for themselves how unkind people engaged in wanton killing of innocent citizens.

Specifically, the operation displayed how Berom, Tarok and Fulani militias perpetrated killings against one another, adding that “all tribes” are involved in the conflict.

According to the commander, the essence of showing the pictures was to let everyone know the degree of bloodshed committed by same people of the state.

General Agundu however further blamed parents and traditional leaders for their refusal to tell their children the truth, adding that at some instances, communities shield their children after commiting crime.

