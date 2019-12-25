‘Communities stockpiling firearms in Plateau’

ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and Bauchi states, and Southern Kaduna, has hinted that communities in Plateau State were stockpiling firearms.

The OPSH also accused Berom, Tarok and Fulani groups of breeding militias usually used to launch attacks on innocent citizens in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander of the operation, Major General Augustine Agundu, made the disclosure as an update of prevailing criminal activities in the area during the 2nd edition of Plateau Youth Summit.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The summit was an annual event organised for youths drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state as a sensitisation towards peace in the respective communities.

During the summit, disturbing episodes of massacre of men and women were shown on the screen in which Berom, Tarok, and Fulani militias were displayed perpetrating the acts.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App