Communities hail contract to fix Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene road.

Communities along the Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Federal Road have commended the approval of a contract to reconstruct Ikwuano -Umuahia- Ikot Ekpene road.

The communities made their feelings known during a meeting between its representatives and Hartland Construction Company LTD, the contractor awarded reconstruction of the road at the Palace Of His Royal Highness Eze C.U Ejirika, Umuariaga Oboro, Ikwuano LGA.

Speaking during the meeting, the facilitator of the project and the member representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North/ Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Sam Onuigbo said this is a vital infrastructure for Nigeria bearing in mind the number of states it links.

He thanked President Buhari for awarding the contract while Commending The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola for first doing palliative works and then getting it awarded.

The federal lawmaker called on the contractors to do their best to deliver quality and enduring work for the people.

He urged the contractors to remember the youths from the communities and create opportunities for them to benefit from the job. He thanked Governor Ikpeazu for his support always and for speedily supporting the drive for a federal secretariat which is he trying to attract to Umuahia.

Also speaking, Royal fathers from Umuahia North (Eze Emmanuel Onwubuariri Azueke Ibeku Autonomous community) urged the youths to not be disruptive or violent as this project will benefit them more.

Another Royal fathers from Ikwuano, Eze C.U Ejirika said there is great joy in the communities for this project, and called on the youths to ask for all clarifications including compensation for demolition.

