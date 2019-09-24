Commonwealth heads of government to meet in Rwanda June 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

* as meeting aims at connecting, innovating and transforming Member-States

Leaders from all the 53 Commonwealth nations are expected to attend the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) billed for the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, starting from June 22, 2020.

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, announced this in a statement and video message released by the Commonwealth Secretariat on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the theme for the meeting is: ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

“Five sub-themes have been identified for discussion: Governance and Rule of Law, ICT & Innovation, Youth, Energy and Environment, and Trade.

“Building on progress since CHOGM 2018 in London, leaders are expected to discuss ways the contemporary Commonwealth can transform societies, in accordance with Commonwealth Charter values of democracy, multilateralism, sustainable development, and empowerment of women and youth,” it added.

Commenting on the meeting, President Kagame said: “It will be a great pleasure to welcome leaders of the Commonwealth when they gather in Kigali. We will work hard to make everybody feel Rwanda is an extension of their home.

“The distinctive aspect of CHOGM 2020 will be connectivity including what young people can do with technology to create vibrant societies and develop our economies.”

Also commenting, Secretary-General Scotland said: “I think the youth demographic we have now is a real opportunity. It’s going to be a very exciting chance for us to enable our young people to develop and deploy the skills they need so they can fulfil their potential.

“By connecting, innovating and transforming, the Commonwealth opens up scope for mobilising the talent of people of all ages and backgrounds.”

The CHOGM 2020 week is expected to include a meeting of foreign ministers and forums to engage young people, civil society, women and the business community.

It would be recalled that the Commonwealth is home to 2.4 billion people, including both advanced economies and developing countries.

