  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Committee recommends foreign scholarship for Yobe students
ADVERTISEMENT

Committee recommends foreign scholarship for Yobe students

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu   Published Date

Yobe state government has received a report from Committee on Foreign Scholarship that recommended sponsorship for undergraduate  and post graduate studies in medicine, paramedicine, agriculture,  computer science and engineering courses.

Submitting the report to the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, the chairman of the committee, Dr Sheriff Almuhajir, said the committee had executed its assignment with high sense of commitment and providing equal opportunities to every applicant.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, part of the committee’s recommendations, was immediate short and long term policy to support educational growth and manpower development in the state.

The acting SSG said government would commence by sponsoring 228 students for undergraduate  and post graduate studies in the next academic session.

Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali,  said the scholarship was to  encourage  studies in fields where manpower was lacking.

“Government  will sponsor at least 10 undergraduate  and post graduate  students from each of the 17 local government  areas in the next academic session while a second batch  would be awarded placement the following session.

“This administration had declared a state of emergency  on primary and secondary education, a powerful committee was constituted to guide government and  the committee has already submitted its report” he said.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.