Committee recommends foreign scholarship for Yobe students

Yobe state government has received a report from Committee on Foreign Scholarship that recommended sponsorship for undergraduate and post graduate studies in medicine, paramedicine, agriculture, computer science and engineering courses.

Submitting the report to the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, the chairman of the committee, Dr Sheriff Almuhajir, said the committee had executed its assignment with high sense of commitment and providing equal opportunities to every applicant.

He said, part of the committee’s recommendations, was immediate short and long term policy to support educational growth and manpower development in the state.

The acting SSG said government would commence by sponsoring 228 students for undergraduate and post graduate studies in the next academic session.

Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali, said the scholarship was to encourage studies in fields where manpower was lacking.

“Government will sponsor at least 10 undergraduate and post graduate students from each of the 17 local government areas in the next academic session while a second batch would be awarded placement the following session.

“This administration had declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education, a powerful committee was constituted to guide government and the committee has already submitted its report” he said.

