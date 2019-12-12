Committee pledges hitch-free Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting Championships

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the Abuja 2020 World Para-Powerlifting Championships on Wednesday expressed their determination to successfully actualise the hosting of the global competition in Nigeria.

Cecilia Ezeilo, the Grand Matron of Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, expressed the MOC’s determination in Abuja during a review meeting of the committee’s various sub-committees ahead of the championships.

She also said the review was necessary as the country was billed to host the world in February 2020 at the Para-Powerlifting Championships.

Ezeilo who is the Enugu State Deputy Governor said there was the need to make concerted efforts towards ensuring all necessary logistics and support were put in place.

”This Para-Powerlifting Championships is the only sporting activity that has lifted Nigeria above board. For over 11 years now, we have had many gold medals and we have been on top of the game in the sport.

”Above every other game of sports, para-powerlifting has kept Nigeria above board. Now because of our performance, the world has moved the Para-Powerlifting Championships to Nigeria.”

She added that the game had drastically changed the perception of some individuals who see people with disabilities as beggars.

”Before now, people see those with disabilities as beggars. But with these children you can see they are unstoppable,” Ezeilo said.

She also expressed her appreciation at her being made one of the members of the MOC.

Also speaking, President of the Para-Powerlifters in Nigeria, Queen Aboh, said the meeting was aimed at discussing the progress and challenges faced in the preparations towards hosting the championships.

“We all know it is not easy to host a world competition and we still have to let them know that we have challenges. But we are confident that those challenges will be overcome,” she said.

The sub-committees include those of medical, media, accommodation, insurance and several others. (NAN)

