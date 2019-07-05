Committee names 3 Professors, Rhodes-Vivour, and others as SANs

  1. Home
By John Chuks Azu Published Date
High Court

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has appointed three professors among the 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The committee also listed the wife of Supreme Court justice, Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Adedoyin and renowned civil rights activist, Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa.

In a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Umar Mustapha, three professors were also named. They are: Professors Alphonsus Okoh Alubo, Uchefule Ugonna Chukwumaeze and Mamman Lawan.

