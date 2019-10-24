Commissioner’s screening: Gombe Assembly asks Goje’s daughter to take a bow

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State House of Assembly on Thursday asked the daughter of a former governor of the state, Dr Hussaina Danjuma Goje (Akko) to ‘take a bow and go’ when she appeared before the house for screening as commissioner.

Hussaina Goje and 20 others were nominated by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

Born in 1984, the 35-year-old PhD holder was asked to take a bow shortly after she introduced herself before the house.

The motion was moved by members representing Akko West and Akko Central state constituencies, Abdullahi Abubakar and Abubakar Mohammed respectively, asking the house to allow the nominee to take a bow and go, considering the contribution made by her father, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, towards the development of the state.

The screening, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Shuaibu Adamu Haruna accepted the motion and asked Hussaina Goje to take a bow leave the house, “based on her professional background and Senator Goje’s pedigree.”

