Commissioner of sports urges Katsina Utd to sustain momentum

The Katsina State Commissioner for sports, Sani Danlami has charged players and officials of the state owned side, Katsina United to maintain their good performance in the Nigeria Professional League, NPFL.

On Sunday, the ‘Chaji boys’ as Katsina United are popularly called pipped visiting Warri Wolves 2-1 to move to the seventh place on the NPFL table with 27 points.

Katsina United took the lead through Joseph Atule in the 44th minutes from open play before Gambo Muhammad got the second goal at 55th minute after firing in a thunderous volley from outside the box.

Wolves’ Charles Atshimene pulled one back from the spot after Lukman Muhammad was adjudged to have fouled him in the box in the 71st minutes of the game.

Daily Trust reports that this is the second game United are playing behind closed doors since their ban after a violent clash with Kano pillars.

Before now, they had played FC IfeanyiUbah without their teeming supporters.

Speaking at the end of the game, the state commissioner of sports, Danlami said the boys are doing the state proud despite the fact they are playing behind closed doors.

“It was a convincing performance from the team. They are doing the state proud and I urge them to keep up the good performance.

“The government and people of Katsina State are solidly behind them,” he said.

