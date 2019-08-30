Commission halts police recruitment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has enjoined applicants for recruitment into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to exercise some patience as it finalizes the remaining stage of the recruitment exercise.

A statement Friday from the spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said the Commission also wishes to advise all the candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise up to the aptitude test, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the Commission.

He said it is the constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force whether as Constables, Cadet Inspectors or Cadet ASPs and the Commission is not ready to abdicate this very important mandate.

Ani said the Commission will resist any attempt to ambush the on-going recruitment exercise or dilute its content. It notes that such an attempt will be an affront on the Constitution and a waste of national resources.

He added that “the Commission wishes to put the on-going exercise on hold in order to finalize the remaining stage of the exercise. Candidates are to wait for further directives from the Commission.”

