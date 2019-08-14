Commence electoral reforms, constitutional amendment process, Governor Tambuwal tells National Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly has been urged to commence the process of electoral reforms and constitutional amendments.

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who made the call on Wednesday in Sokoto, said the process would provide the legal framework that would deepen the nation’s democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated this when the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karsen paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the process would ensure that all the innovations introduced in the current electoral process were captured in the reform.

The Head of EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Karsen said he held talks with Sokoto Governor on issues of security, health, education, environment, gender streamlining as well as, development challenges in Sokoto state and future support of the EU to the state.

Karsen said they also spoke on the need for early reform of the Electoral Act. He revealed that during the discussions, Tambuwal highlighted efforts being made by the governors in the zone towards addressing banditry and other forms of insecurity.

The Ambassador stressed that peace provides opportunity for development

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App