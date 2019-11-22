Commander urges officers to intensify effort at ending insurgency

ADVERTISEMENT

Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, has charged the 13 newly decorated Brigadier Generals to intensify effort in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

Adeniyi gave the charge while decorating the newly promoted officers at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He urged them to declare total war against the insurgents in their various Areas of Responsibility (AOR) until they permanently decimate the insurgents from thier enclaves.

“When I assumed office as a Theatre Commander, I promised to take the fight to the enemy. Those of you that are still remaining in the Theatre, we need to intensify our fight against Boko Haram, they are grumbling but we need to route them completely.

“I, therefore, urge you to go and start a fight with Boko Haram in your respective Area of Responsibility. I am now sending you back as brigade Commanders. If Boko Haram are feeling the heat, let them come for negotiation but if they don’t I urged you not to relent in eliminating them completely.”

Adeniyi urged them to be humble and show empathy to soldiers, society and all Nigerians in discharging their duties.

Brig.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, tasked the officers to discharge their duties deligently when they are posted in various brigades in the Theatre.

“As newly promoted Generals you have bigger task ahead of you. If you are tasked to go and occupy a territory, you should do so.“

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted Generals, Brig.-Gen. Ifeanyi Otu, Chief of Staff 7 Division of the Army, promised to rededicate efforts to uplift the Theatre.

“In the course of moving Nigeria forward, we promised to give more by providing the needed leadership to defend the country and ensure that it is secured,” he said. (NAN)

