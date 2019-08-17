‘Coming to America’ sequel assembles massive cast

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coming to America sequel, titled Coming 2 America, is a go—and everyone is very happy to be here!

Once news broke about the sequel to the black-ass classic, everyone wondered how much of the original cast would be involved because, of course, we weren’t here for anything less than a black-ass classic reunion.

Along with Prince Akeem himself—Eddie Murphy—we’ve already announced vital cast members such as Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones, as well as newcomers Kiki Layne and Leslie Jones.

As more production news rolls out for the film, it certainly seems like every single day comes with just one more casting confirmation. It’s hard to keep up with it all! That said, I’m going to provide a batched set of casting news for this much-anticipated sequel. It’ll sort of be like a Comcast bundle without the sneaky up-charge down the line.

As of now, the official cast includes Murphy, Hall, Jones, Lane, Jones, Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, John Amos and Rick Ross.

Most recently, Variety and Deadline announced the official casting confirmations for two major returning roles—that of “Queen To Be” Imani Izzi (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), respectively.

Unfortunately, the original queen, Madge Sinclair won’t be standing beside Jones’ king, as the actress (who also voiced Sarabi beside Jones’ Mufasa in 1994’s The Lion King) died in December 1995.

I’m hoping Allison Dean makes a big-screen comeback; she portrayed Lisa’s snarky sister Patrice in the original 1988 film. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled on the growing IMDb page, I expect this sequel to be a true ensemble film, much like the original. Also, I’m crossing my fingers for a cameo of the beatboxing twins, and especially Peaches, who had the uncanny ability to wield two DJ-desired breasts.

Coming 2 America is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2020. Craig Brewer will direct and Murphy will be producing, alongside Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris.

John Amos was not listed in an earlier version of this article. He has now been added.

Meanwhile, entertainment platform, Shadow and Act, reports that, Vanessa Bell Calloway has closed her deal to return for the Coming to America sequel, now titled Coming 2 America.

She joins other returners Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Paul Bates and newcomers Jermaine Fowler, Kiki Layne, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Luenell and Rick Ross. The film will see Akeem return to the U.S. to discover the son he never knew he had, Lavelle.

An April report told us that the character of Lavelle (Fowler) was a 30-year-old Queens hustler with a heart of gold. Raised by his mother, LaVelle wants a better life for himself, which could be right around the corner as he learns that he’s the possible Zamundan heir. LaVelle “has the gift of gab, able to crack wise with humor, but is by no means a clown” and he “struggles with discipline, authority and self-motivation.” Meeka, on the other hand, is the 20-year-old “proud and principled daughter of Zamunda” who is “athletic and skilled in the art of self-defense, but she is also measured in her temperament, always seeking a calm, diplomatic solution to conflict.” Meeka is beautiful and capable, but still holds anxiety over “wanting to be the son Akeem never had.” Her challenge is to show her father her true self and “be brave with her heart.”

Coming 2 America will be directed by Craig Brewer from a script by Kenya Barris. The film will be out in theaters in 2020.

Variety first reported the news of Calloway’s casting.

