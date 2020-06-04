Come out without facemask, pay N10,000, Obiano tells Anambra residents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said any person found in public without facemask in the state will be fined N10,000 or handed down some hours in community service.

The governor stated this Wednesday during a state broadcast to update residents on measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said: “It is an offence to be seen in the public without a facemask.

“The offence attracts a fine of N10,000 or some hours of community service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He further said his administration was determined to enforce the law and that government would be strict in its enforcement.

He, therefore, called on Anambra people to comply with its provision to avoid paying the fine that came with disobedience.

He said he was also aware that many churches and traders in the state had abandoned the precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The information we received from different quarters indicate that our people have started lowering their guard on the COVID-19 protocols.

“I have it on good authority that traders in various markets no longer comply with the enforcement of the wearing of facemasks and the washing of hands.

“I want to warn that we may consider shutting down the markets if this trend is not stopped with immediate effect.

“I have also received similar reports from churches and other religious groups in the state, most of which have discarded the wearing of facemasks,” he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App