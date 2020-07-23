Combating Cybercrime: The time to do more

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent arrest of famous Nigerian celebrity, Ramon Abbas Olorunwa, popularly known as Hushpuppi, has widely been reported both in Nigerian and international media.

Hushpuppi was arrested last month together with Jacob Olalekan Ponle (Woodberry) and ten others in Dubai at a luxury apartment in a joint international Cybercrime operation by the Dubai Police, FBI and Interpol. He is accused of committing various cybercrimes including Business Email Compromise (BEC), Internet fraud, Impersonation, Hacking and money laundering among other charges.

Only last month, another famous Nigerian, Invictus Obinwanne Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi, pleaded guilty in the US for cybercrime. On 22nd August, 2019, 80 cyber criminals were charged in court in the United States of America by the FBI, out of which 78 were Nigerians. They were charged with committing cybercrime, (specifically Business Email Compromise (BEC) and Romance fraud) and money laundering.

The participation and role Nigerians are playing in cybercrime globally is huge and is no longer surprising news. In fact, those who have insight into the world of cybercrime and internet fraud can rightly say “All these arrests are just a tip of the iceberg”.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission categorically list Nigerian scam as a specific type of scam in the country. Another form of internet fraud is called 419, which is synonymous to Advance Fee Fraud; the name 419 is in reference to the section of the Nigerian criminal procedure code that deals with the crime, and has been internationally recognised as a form of fraud that originates from Nigeria.

The activities of these criminals cause huge financial loss and psychological trauma like depression and self-harm to their victims. In the US, one victim of romance fraud committed suicide after losing millions of dollars, while in the UK, another victim attempted suicide after falling victim of such fraud. Unfortunately, while their victims are suffering, these fraudsters extravagantly spend the proceed of their crime, flying in private jets, buying exotic cars and organising lavish parties and other social events to shamelessly display their stolen wealth to the public.

Back here in Nigeria, the activities of these criminals greatly affect the image of our dear country. Nigeria has been recognised as one of the dens of internet fraudsters and cybercriminals because law enforcement agencies of the victims’ country like the US FBI, Action Fraud and NCA in the UK, etc. were able to trace the origin of some of these scams to Nigeria. Last year, the EFCC shut down a training school for internet fraudsters in Lagos, Nigeria, with both proprietor and students arrested. Almost all the fraudsters declared wanted by the FBI had been arrested and extradited to the US, among which is Obinwanne Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi. The FBI had even awarded certificate of appreciation to EFCC officers that assist in the FBI internet fraud raid.

Finally, Nigerians most collectively need to come together to condemn, criminalise, denounce and discourage cybercrime. In some instances, cybercriminals are celebrated, highly Influential and respected in their communities in Nigeria, seen as bread winners, sometimes even conferred with traditional titles with some engaging in spending sprees and bogus philanthropic projects to the people of the community, while no one bothers to ask or challenge the source of their wealth. Recently, the EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, confirmed that internet fraudsters parents have come together under an umbrella body called Yahoo Yahoo Boys mothers association to defend their Yahoo Yahoo children, claiming that they are nothing but internet fraudsters. Therefore, as part of government efforts to curb cybercrime, there is a need for societal reorientation. The government should engage influential figures in community, Religious leaders (such as The Sultan, President of CAN, Pastor Adeboye, etc). Traditional leaders and scholars should sensitise the public against youth participation in cybercrime. This has to be done and becomes necessary as Nigerian youths are already getting the opposite, such that some people in society are praising these cybercriminals for their dubious activity. Some influential musicians have repeatedly praised, justified and encouraged youth participation in internet fraud through the lyrics of their songs. As far back as 2007, songs like ‘Yahooze’ by a Nigerian musician was in direct reference to the internet fraudsters in Nigeria and their exotic lifestyle, which was flagrantly displayed in the video. Another young controversial Nigerian musician is another promoter, supporter and defender of internet fraudsters in Nigeria, as clearly stated and shown in lyrics and videos of some of his tracks like “Am I A Yahoo Boy” and “Soapy”. A popular Nigerian actor and comedian, not only justifies the act of internet fraud, but also clearly discusses how the fraud is done and repeatedly praises and justifies the crime in one of his lyrics which says “Oyinbo man I go chop your dollar. I go take your money disappear” meaning he will take the white man dollars, and runaway. Obinwanne Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi, had been a role model for many young Nigerians. He was even named by Forbes magazine in 2016 among Africa’s under-30 most promising entrepreneurs but later turned out to be involved in internet fraud and indicted by the FBI. He has since been remanded in US prison. Hushpuppi had over two million followers on Instagram alone, most of whom are innocent and gullible Nigerian youths. He had met and shared his pictures with many Nigerian politicians among whom are serving members of the parliament at the time; those that are responsible for making and passing the cybercrime law in the country. If this bad attitude of celebrating criminals is not brought to an end, one may not be surprised to see a Yahoo Yahoo guy becoming a legislator at state or federal level, or even reaching to the executive arm as an elected governor or deputy. In Colombia and Mexico, something similar to this had happened, where the local communities celebrated drug dealers, and one of the drug barons, Pablo Escobar, was even elected to the country’s parliament. To this day, Colombia and Mexico are paying the price of celebrating criminals with more youths joining the drug gangs and engaging one another in shootings and street violence.

I do hope that Nigerians across the states and in diaspora will join hands and support the government and law enforcement agencies in fighting the war against cybercrime to help and prevent innocent victims from those cold hearted criminals, and also salvage the image of our dear country, Nigeria.

Muhammad Hamisu Sharifai, is member: British Computer Society, Institution of Engineering and Technology and Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House), England muhammadsharifai@gmail.com

Related

Download Daily Trust News App