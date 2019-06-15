College teacher commits suicide in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Kano have confirmed the death of a college teacher, Femi Oguntumi of Dakata Quarters, who was believed to have committed suicide without any notice.

The 40-year-old man, who was a staff of Karish College, Kawaji quarters, was found hung to the ceiling in his room.

The Police Spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to the press, said the corpse had been evacuated from the scene and deposited at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

He said the Police had commenced investigation into the actual reasons Femi committed suicide.

