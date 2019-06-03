Collapsed building kills 11-year-old boy

ADVERTISEMENT

An old mud house collapsed at the weekend at the Kegbe family compound, Kajola Street in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, killing an 11-year-old boy neighbours simply identified as Jide.

Daily Trust gathered that Jide was passing by when the house collapsed on him. It was understood Jide was rushed to a hospital at Oke-Baale, but the medical personnel at the hospital allegedly said his case was beyond them.

The boy was being rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital when he was said to have died on the way. He was then taken back home and buried immediately, according to Islamic rites.

One of the occupants of the collapsed building, Mr. Arowolo Mutiu, “I was in my room when I heard the loud sound. I came out and realised that the other side of our house had collapsed. The wall collapsed on a boy and the boy died.”

A relative of the boy’s parents, who preferred anonymity, said the family wouldn’t want the incident to become a police or court matter.

“As Muslims, we believe that it is the will of God, the Almighty Allah has destined that the boy woulf not complete Ramadan with us and there is nothing anybody can do about it. Even if we go to court, it will not bring the boy back. That’s is it, the relative said.”

The Chairman, Osogbo local government, Mr Musa Adegoke, visited the scene and sympathized with the parents of the deceased. Adegoke ordered the local government’s Planning Department to mark weak and dilapidated mud houses in the area for demolition immediately.

