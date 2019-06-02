Collapsed building kills 11-year-old boy in Osogbo

ADVERTISEMENT

An old house built with mud has collapsed at the Kegbe family compound, Kajola street in Osogbo, Osun state, killing an eleven-year-old boy simply identified as Jide.

It was gathered that Jide was passing by when the house collapsed on him.

He was rushed to a hospital at Oke-Baale but the medical personnel at the Oke-Baale said his case was beyond them.

The boy was then rushed to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital but died on the way to the hospital. He was taken back home and buried immediately according to Islamic rites.

One of the occupants of the collapsed building, Mr. Arowolo Mutiu, said, “I was in my room when I heard the loud sound. I came out and realised that the other side of our house had collapsed. The wall collapsed on a boy and the boy died.”

A relative of the parents of the boy who preferred anonymity said the family wouldn’t want the incident to become a case adding that they have accepted it as the will of God.

“As Muslims, we believe that it is the will of God; the Almighty Allah has destined that the boy will not complete Ramadan with us and there is nothing anybody can do about it. Even if we go to court, it will not bring the boy back. That’s is it.”

The Chairman of Osogbo Local Government, Mr Musa Adegoke, visited the scene and sympathizes with the parents of the deceased. He also prayed God to give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Adegoke ordered the town planning department of the local government mark the weak and dilapidated mud houses in the area for demolition immediately.

Adegoke said “I have paid condolence visit to the parents and family of the boy. It was indeed sad. I have directed our Town Planning Department to mark all the houses that are in dangerous condition. We will demolish them to prevent collapse and recurrence of this kind of calamity”.

