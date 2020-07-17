Collapsed bridges cut off 16 communities in A/Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

About sixteen communities in Ikono Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State have been cut off following the collapse of the two bridges linking them to other parts of the area.

The collapse of Nkwot Ikot Nseyen – Nung Ukim bridge and Iton Ikot Ito – Iton Mmong bridges, is said to have brought untold hardship to the people.

Chairman of Ikono Local Government Area, Mr Itoro Columbia, said the collapsed bridges have separated the people of the communities as two wards in the area have been cut off.

He said it has now become difficult for farmers to easily access their farms and dispose of their farm produce.

He, however, said he was hopeful of the state government’s intervention as Governor Udom Emmanuel had awarded a contract for the rehabilitation of the road linking the communities.

“One of the bridges, which is supposed to serve as the nexus connecting two wards eventually broke down many years ago, making it difficult to move from ward six to ward seven.

“Beyond linking the villages, a large majority of the natives are farmers and you can imagine the adverse effects that the collapsed bridges have caused to farming activities. It is as bad as that.

“But we have a ray of hope when Governor Udom Emmanuel came and awarded some contracts for the road, and I think that barring the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse consequences on the economy of the state, the bridges would have been fixed by now,” he stated.

But some residents of the community have said they are not sure when the road would be fixed as the coronavirus pandemic had caused the construction of the road to be put on hold.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Ikono State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Mr Asuquo Udo, has appealed for an urgent intervention by the state government.

Udo, who raised the concerns on the floor of the House through a motion, called on the state government to ensure that remedial measures are put in place to enable pedestrian access between the communities.

“I urge the Akwa Ibom State Government to direct relevant agencies to intervene by taking steps to inspect the broken down bridges, and to avert any loss of life,” he said.

