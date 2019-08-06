Collapsed bridge: ATBU begins rescue operations as flood kills four students, injures seven

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi on Tuesday commenced search and rescue operations to ascertain if any of its students was missing after a foot bridge collapsed at the university’s Gubi Campus, resulting in the death of four students.

Daily Trust reports that seven students were also injured following the collapse of a bridge in the university as a result of heavy rainfall in the state which lasted for several hours.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mohammed Ahmed Abdulazeez, confirmed the incident to reporters.

He said: “I regret to announce the death of four students on August 5; the unfortunate incident that led to the demise of the students occurred last night at Gubi campus of our university.

“The identity we have of the dead students are three male and one female for now.

“For now, we have learnt that the incident occurred while the students were trying to return to their hostel during the rain last night as the connecting bridge between their reading area and their hostel collapsed.

“Two students were drowned, and I learnt that additional two also died as others who were injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the University Medical Centre.”

He added that consequently, “the university senate at an emergency meeting this morning decided to close the university in honour of the students. The reopening date has been fixed for Tuesday 19, 2019.”

The VC also commiserated with the families of the deceased and pray that Allah grants the souls of the departed eternal rest.

