Colgate partners Tolaram on innovative oral care solutions

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos   Published Date

Palmolive Company, makers of Colgate and Tolaram Group Inc. the conglomerates behind several household brands in Nigeria have entered into a strategic joint venture to bring innovative oral, personal and home care products to consumers across Nigeria.

The partnership according to the management of Tolaram Group, will not only strengthen Colgate presence in Nigeria as the Africa’s largest economy but will continue to cement Tolaram Group’s position as one of the leading and most diversified consumer brand builders in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership deal, John Hazlin, President, Africa Eurasia for the Colgate-Palmolive Company said Colgate is proud to partner with Tolaram to increase its investment in Nigeria. “We see many bright opportunities ahead for this new venture and for consumers in this vibrant and growing market.”

Also, the CEO, Consumer Division for Tolaram Group Inc. Deepak Singhal, said the partnership with Colgate marks Tolaram’s fourth Joint venture in Nigeria with global leaders and also a testament to the company’s commitment to continue delivering quality products to the Nigerian consumers.

