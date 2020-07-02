Col Umar, Na’Abba, Agbakoba, Falana, Ezekwesili, others mull mega party

ADVERTISEMENT

Eminent statesmen, civil society leaders comprising a former House of Representatives Speaker, Ghali Umar Na’abba; a former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Col. Dangiwa Umar (rtd); a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba; human rights activist, Femi Falana, among others, have unveiled a new political movement.

The movement, which was launched on Wednesday, according to them was “to save the country from its current trajectory.”

Among the leaders of the new movement, facilitated by Prof. Anthony Kila, are: Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Prof. Jibo Ibrahim, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sanni, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo, Comrade Isa Aremu, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Dr. Kemi George, Barr. Dan Nwanyanwu, Dr. Osagie Obayuawana, Mallam Shehu Sanni, Prof. Mrs Remi Sonaya and Mallam Tanko Yinusa.

The new group, known as Pan Nigeria Consultative Political Front, was announced in a communiqué issued by the founders.

Daily Trust, however, recalled that majority of the members of the forum had in early 2019, prior to the year’s general election and under the coordination of Kila, Director, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies, made similar move under the platform of Alliance for the Defence of Democracy (ADD) to decide a Third Force presidential candidate.

