COAS to troops: We must be ahead of ISWAP, banditry, other crimes

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged the troops to sustain their doggedness and resilience by ensuring to be ahead of all forms of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other security threats facing the country.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen Enobong Udoh, stated this on Tuesday during a lunch organized to mark Sallah celebration with the troop of 22 Armoured Brigade, Dikwa local government of Borno state.

He commended the troops for dislodging the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other insurgents from Nigerian territory.

“The successes recorded by troops deployed in the ongoing operation Harbin Kunama 111 and other internal security are commendable. So far, you have demonstrated professionalism, courage and determination in the endeavour which has provided the enabling environment for socio-economic and political activities to thrive.

“While I commend your efforts, I want to urge you not to rest on your oars because the existing and even emerging security threats are potent and we must continue to be ahead of them, we must redouble our efforts to completely eliminate all acts of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, secessionism and other forms of security threats from every area of our beloved country,” the COAS urged.

The Army chief assured of re-evaluating the welfare package of the Nigerian soldiers to ensure it meets the best standards and practices.

In his address, the acting General Commanding Officer, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Bulama Biu, thanked the COAS for felicitating with the troops while assuring that they are ready to fight to the end.

“We want to assure you that we will not let you down; we will fight to see the end of Boko Haram, we will fight to make sure that we sleep with our eyes closed.

“We assure you of our commitment and even those who are seating on the fence should join us because the fight against Boko Haram is not against Army but against the Nigerian state,” the GOC said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Bridge, Brig. Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, explained that the brigade covers 5 local government area with populations of over 403,000 persons.

