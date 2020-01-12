Coalition wants EFCC to prosecute ASD, Shehu Sani

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Society Group for the Defence of Human Rights, Justice and Equity has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately arrest and prosecute Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) over the alleged corruption case involving him and a former Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani.

The spokesman of the organisation, Adamu Kabiru Matazu, at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja commended the promptness with which the EFCC moves to avert corruption but that in the case involving Senator Shehu Sani, there are two sides, the bribe giver (ASD) and bribe taker (Shehu Sani).

Matazu said both must be prosecuted having established through the confession of Alhaji Sani Dauda who had willingly said he offered to compromise an ongoing EFCC investigation and pending judicial cases, hence the need for EFCC to arrest and prosecute him.

He also urged the EFCC to purge itself of criminal elements within its fold or as associates.

“As Civil Society Groups (Conscience of the Nation), we will not fold our arms and watch the desecration of the temple of justice by some unscrupulous elements with connection in higher places, and must be aware that the whole world is watching on how they will eventually deliver justice dispassionately or subvert the course of justice in the Case of Abubakar Musa Abubakar Vs Nasiba Sani Dauda and others most especially that the EFCC’s report in the public domain and as published by various newspapers to the effect that N1m each was given to four judges in order to compromise any case before them where Abubakar Musa Abubakar is a party.

“We will accept nothing less than the unbiased dispensation of justice without unnecessary meddlesomeness or influence and inducement by making sure that only proven fact are admitted as evidence, as we shall monitor the proceedings from the beginning to the logical conclusion.” Matazu said.

According to him, they were vindicated on their earlier position that there were clandestine moves on the side of ASD to influence the judiciary to subvert the course of justice to guarantee a predetermined outcome in his favour.

“We make bold to say that the recent accusation and counter-accusation of bribery, extortion and name-dropping to ensure that ASD’s pending cases of financial crimes is dropped and also to compromise Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko to influence pending cases at different courts involving him, his daughter, Comrade Abubakar Musa Abubakar and others. What is playing out at the moment is a clear vindication of our earlier position,” he said.

