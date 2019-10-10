Coalition urges Buhari, IG to beef up security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Peace Campaign (NPC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to beef up security in Kogi State.

The group told newsmen in Abuja that the leading parties, PDP and APC, were making political campaign difficult for other parties because of threat of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national coordinator of the group, Mr. Valentine Ejeh, at the end of their meeting said, “The call on President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to pay close attention to the security development in Kogi State is sequel to the rancorous rivalry between the PDP and the APC.”

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App